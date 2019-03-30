GREAT FALLS - For the first time ever, the Great Falls Symphony Association held a free family matinee Saturday to introduce kids to a live musical experience.
Dozens of families and their children filled the audience, as the city's symphony orchestra played iconic pieces for 'Tall Tales.' Tunes included everything from soothing melodies to more energetic crescendos
The event also had educational segments with interactive skits in between performances. Event Hosts Tom Spencer and Stacy Bergquist used musical quips, questions and stories behind the music to teach and keep the audience engaged throughout.
"When you look out here you can see kids leaning in during the music, you know something good is going on," said Spencer.
"And the arts is so important. Music has got to be a part of everyone's life,” said Bergquist.
Both Spencer and Bergquist are retired Great Falls Public School teachers at C.M. Russel High, with over 30 years of theater experience.
The event is an extension of the youth matinee series, which offered performances to students in public, private and home schools in previous years. Generous donations helped make 'Tall Tales' free to the public this time around
Regardless of their involvement moving forward, both Spencer and Bergquist say they hope events like Tall Tales will continue in the future