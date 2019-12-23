GREAT FALLS - The photos you see on your screen are of the male suspect who is still at large after attempting to break into several different stores downtown he was able to make his way into the brighten up shop.
The suspect then stole several knives and one plaque, resulting in the loss of several hundred dollars.
We spoke with the store owner, Rebecca Hughes, to see how she is holding up after the break-in.
“Shaken but like I said we are lucky that he didn't do a whole lot of damage to the building you know. He could have just destroyed everything in here so I'm pretty happy about that,” said Hughes.
Hughes is asking the public to stay aware and if you see the suspect to please call the police.