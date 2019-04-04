Local schools honoring Military Child Appreciation Month

GREAT FALLS- It's Military Child Appreciation Month. Schools across the Electric City are recognizing the bravery and sacrifices military children are making on the home front.
April is Child Military Appreciation Month! With Malmstrom Air Force Base located right in the Electric City, there are quite a few military families with kids in school. Which is why the Great Falls Public School System is holding various events in recognition of military children.
Loy Elementary School is right next door to Malmstrom Air Force Base and about 98% of its students come from military families.
Which is why the school is having Purple Up Day every Friday this month meaning students and staff can wear purple showing their support and gratitude for the strength and sacrifices military children endure.
"I think it's nice that we honor them because we know they do just as much. Moving around it's hard for them, transitions, and they know they have them,” said Kim Ray, the Principal at Loy Elementary.
On top of that, there are different activities throughout the month including a breakfast, military family dance, and some teachers put up maps so kids can pinpoint where their families have lived so far. Throughout the year, Loy and other Great Falls Public Schools have support resources helping military children out if they need it.
For more events during Military Child Appreciation Month across the Treasure State, you can click this attachment below.