GREAT FALLS - A man in Great Falls faces charges for counts of assault with a weapon, kidnapping and partner or family member assault, according to court documents.
Thomas Roderick Yallup, age unknown, was arrested on Monday Feb. 25for allegedly beating his partner while under the influence of alcohol.
Yallup and the victim had gotten into a heated argument on Feb. 24 while drinking to celebrate the suspect’s birthday. Yallup had accused his partner of cheating on him, and the argument escalated until he became physically violent with her.
Some of Yallup’s alleged actions include hair-pulling, physical blows to the body and an attempt at hitting her with a detachable showerhead.
The victim attempted to escape several times before exiting through the back door and jumping over a chain link fence towards her friend’s house. Her friend’s husband was able to help her, according to court documents.
Yallup’s bail is set at $150,000.