Local homebrewer's beer set to debut at Mighty Mo

GREAT FALLS- Check this out. Little did a local guy know, his beer, ‘Blood Moon’, would end up winning him the homebrewers contest over at Mighty Mo last summer, and an opportunity to fill up 20 kegs.
Steve Cantrell started brewing his own beer about two and a half years ago at home. He's always loved dark wheat beers, but wanted something that wasn't too bitter so he came up with this six percent alcoholic beverage that's comparable to a Christmas beer with a chocolate/orange twist.
"Bless my wife, she puts up with me and my hobbies. I started off buying, usually, home brewers start off with a $300 kit, and then if they get hooked, they explode, and start spending money,” said Cantrell.
The beer is made with barley, wheat, biscuit malt, rolled oats topped with some orange peel flavoring and midnight wheat giving it a darker color.
And of course, if you're looking to try it out, you can go to Mighty Mo starting the week of February 25th. It'll be on tap for about six weeks.
If you also have a home brew set up in your house, you can always compete in next year's competition. Mighty Mo tells us the competition dates and details will be released soon.