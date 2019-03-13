GREAT FALLS – Several students from Foothills Community Christian School have won third place in C-SPAN’s 2019 StudentCam competition.
High school students Madison Johnson, Raina Lindseth and Kenzie Huston will receive $750 for their documentary titled “Our Constitutional Rights: The Second Amendment,” which covered different interpretations on one’s right to keep and bear arms, according to a press release.
C-SPAN says the students were part of 6,318 participants this year who made video submissions addressing the theme, “What does it mean to be American?” They were allowed to choose a constitutional right, national characteristic or historic event and explain how it defined the American experience.
Other popular submissions reportedly included those covering First Amendment rights, equality, discrimination and immigration. Videos were judged on how well they examined and expressed their topic and theme, according to the press release.
2019 marks C-SPAN’s fifteenth year in holding the competition since they first started inviting middle and high school students to offer viewpoints through documentaries in 2006.
“This year, students clearly stepped up their approach to deliver thoughtful and diverse responses to our competition theme, which reflect enormous time and effort put into the research and construction of their documentaries,” said C-SPAN’s Manager of Education Relations Craig McAndrew.