GREAT FALLS - Respect and inclusivity were the main focuses of Great Falls Central Catholic High School as they partnered with Special Olympics to host a Respect Rally.
Students gathered with Montana Special Olympics Thursday in spreading the word to end the word. GFCC students gave speeches and signed posters showing what it means to be an inclusive community for all members involved.
GFCC is the latest high school to join in the Respect Rally, echoing an idea and mission that started with Special Olympics Montana: Spread the word to end the word.
This is GFCC's seventh year of holding the rally. Traditionally it's done during February and March, but with the games right around the corner, the high school said this was the perfect timing to remind people about inclusion and respect.
The summer games kick off on the last weekend in April in Great Falls.