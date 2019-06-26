Local gym closes, community helping its members out

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- A group of older and younger ladies isn't quitting working out together after their 14-year-old community gym closed. Here's why local community health organizations are helping them stick together.
Jenny Craig is right next door to what used to be Curves International. For four years they've teamed up helping a woman understand the importance of eating healthy and working out plays in losing and maintaining weight.
But, that's all changed as of this year when Curves closed its doors. Now Access Fitness, a local gym here in Great Falls has stepped up.
Fitness experts say Curves International is a gym geared towards serving older women. It's-a place they could go without judgment and have other like-minded women joining them. When Jenny Craig got word Curves was closing- they immediately started looking at other gyms that would bring a similar community the way Curves did for these ladies.
"A lot of times when our clients come to us they're not doing anything and they don't have the energy to do anything, but as they get going it was so nice to get them into curves. It was an easy segway. Some of them had already been working out at other places,” said Kathy Workman, a consultant and owner of Jenny Craig in Great Falls.
So after reaching out to other gyms, Access Fitness told Jenny Craig they'd take on Curves members and give them a discount rate. Both organizations say they get it. It's important to make sure those trying to live healthily have an 80/20 balance. Meaning 20 percent of losing weight is about working out and the other 80 percent is eating healthy.
Now Access Fitness is just one example of gyms Jenny Craig suggests sending their clients too. Jenny Craig and Access Fitness say it's more about the principle behind working out and eating healthy. It doesn't matter where you go, it matters what you're doing to be your best self.