GREAT FALLS - For the thirty-eighth year in a row thousands upon thousands of eggs are being hidden as people poor into Schuler farms for the annual Easter egg hunt.
60 thousand might sound like a big number to you, but for the Schuler’s it simply wasn’t big enough.
This year they up'd there egg game to 80,000 eggs hidden over their families ranch.
The Schuler Egg Hunt has been going on for over 30 years and rain or shine the hunt must go on.
Guests of this event have more than just eggs to look forward to as a large pot luck style lunch is being served for all in attendance.
Everyone was split into groups based on the age of the children in the family.
Owner Kippy Schuler told me what it means to see new families here every year.
"It just touches my heart dearly its like we gave them one day to just be with their family be happy theirs no worries here at all there may be a little rain but it’s a blessing such a blessing," said Schuler.
In each groups area there was one golden egg that awards its finder a special prize.
Towards the middle of the event, stuffed animals were air dropped in by a crop duster making it rain prizes for all the happy hunters. With the event happening every year, it gives the locals something egg-salent to look forward too.