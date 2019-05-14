GREAT FALLS - It's been three weeks since Craig Bimler suffered a neck injury and partial drowning during his vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
While he and his family deal with the long road to recovery, the Great Falls community has come together to give them a helping hand.
More help for the Bimlers is on the way with an upcoming event.
“It’s amazing how the community has really stepped up. We have had so many people that we didn’t know obviously, but people just reaching out to us and saying where can I drop off a basket or if I can’t make the event, how can I help the family and it’s kind of amazing how great falls has really just come together,” said Greta Holzheimer.
The Cause for Craig event will be taking place Wednesday, all day at Elevation 3330 and is being co-hosted by Little Tree Preschool. $1 from every pint purchase will go directly to the family and there will also be a silent auction and raffle happening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
The Facebook page “Prayers For Craig” has a link to a go fund me page, where the community has raised nearly $40,000 of its $50,000 dollar goal.
If you can’t make it to the event but would still like to help you can check out the link to Prayers for Craig: https://www.facebook.com/Prayers-for-Craig-2255276244787950/