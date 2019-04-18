Easter is just around the corner, and that means there’ll be Easter Egg hunts coming up throughout the Electric City! If you’re looking to celebrate, here are some events that the whole family can enjoy:
- The Gibson Park Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Great Falls Park and Recreation and Jimmy Filipowicz, the owner of Steel Etc., will take place at the South end of Gibson Park, 11:00 AM Saturday. There will be three egg hunt areas assigned by age, with the event itself open to kids ranging in age from 1-to-9-years-old.
- Annual Easter Egg Hunt, located at New Hope Lutheran Church at 3125 5th Ave S. It starts on 10:00AM Saturday.
- Highgate Easter Egg Hunt goes from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Friday at Highgate Senior Living, which can be found at 3000 11th Avenue South.
- Peace Place Great Falls is hosting an Easter Egg hunt for children with special needs on Tuesday, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. You can find the location at 1315 Central Ave (First Presbyterian Church).
- The Fetch Easter Egg Hunt is happening at Fetch Pet Boutique on Saturday, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. The store is located at 1408 3rd Street NW.
- Easter Sunday at Victory Church Great Falls includes a Victory Kidz Easter Egg Hunt, which will take place Sunday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The church can be found at 3001 13th St S.
- The First United Methodist Church Great Falls is hosting their own Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 AM Sunday, on the side lawn. Their address is 610 2nd Ave N.
Are there any that we missed? You can contract us at newsroom@kfbb.com and we’ll include it in the article!