Redeemer Lutheran Church
Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director

Redeemer Lutheran Church is set to host the annual Under the Harvest Moon Dinner.

It takes place November 2nd  from 4:30 - 6:30pm at the church (332 Riverview 3W).

This is one of the main fundraisers for the church and features a glazed pork tenderloin with all the trimmings.

The evening also features raffles and a silent auction.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: $10 adults in advance - $12 at the door

Youth 7-10 $6.00

Children 6 and under free.

Checks payable to RLC.

Click here for a link to their Facebook Event Page for more details or call Myrna McCollum 406-452-1431

