Redeemer Lutheran Church is set to host the annual Under the Harvest Moon Dinner.
It takes place November 2nd from 4:30 - 6:30pm at the church (332 Riverview 3W).
This is one of the main fundraisers for the church and features a glazed pork tenderloin with all the trimmings.
The evening also features raffles and a silent auction.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adults: $10 adults in advance - $12 at the door
Youth 7-10 $6.00
Children 6 and under free.
Checks payable to RLC.
Click here for a link to their Facebook Event Page for more details or call Myrna McCollum 406-452-1431