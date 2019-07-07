Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 497 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU HILL IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER GALLATIN JEFFERSON MADISON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN PASS, CARTER, CASCADE, CHINOOK, ELK PARK PASS, ENNIS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, MARTINSDALE, MONTANA CITY, NORRIS HILL, RAYNESFORD, RAYNOLDS PASS, ROCKY BOY, RUDYARD, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, TWIN BRIDGES, VIRGINIA CITY, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MT, EXCEPT THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING COULD PRODUCE VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP QUICKLY IN URBAN AREAS AND ALONG SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&