GREAT FALLS- If you’re eager to take down decorations and get the space your Christmas tree takes up back, the City of Great Falls is offering an easy option to recycle live Christmas trees.
From December 26 to January 10, Great Falls residents are being encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees by putting them in recycling containers at either Meadowlark Park, or at the Balfour Beatty Community Center on Malmstrom.
All lights, decorations, tree stands and more should be removed from the tree before recycling.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled and should not be taken to the recycling locations. Commercial trees are not being accepted.
Recycled trees will be composted or used to improve fish habitat according to the City of Great Falls.
For more information, you can contact Public Works at 406-771-1401 or Republic Services at 406-761-2545.