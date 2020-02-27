GREAT FALLS - After becoming the 574th tribe to receive federal recognition in December, members of the Little Shell Chippewa have a chance to get an accurate population count for the first time through the 2020 census.
Tribal council leaders met up with Governor Steve Bullock and members of the public to discuss preparations for the upcoming census, which people can respond to using mail, phone and now the internet.
With federal funds depending on census data, Michael Gray, one of the tribe's complete count committee members, said it’s a critical time for Little Shell Members to get involved.
“You know the census only comes around one every ten years,” said Gray, the tribe’s representative for the 2020 census. “So this is our chance to affect a decade of who the Little Shell people are, who are represented.”
With many members of the tribe being mixed race, Gray said it's important for them to specifically mark ‘Little Shell’ under the race category on the form. The sheet will become available by mail starting mid-March.