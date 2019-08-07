GREAT FALLS – The Little Shell Chippewa Tribe sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposing to lease and operate the Hell Creek Recreation Area, according to an official release from the Tribe.
Under the proposal, the 30 year lease would help maintain recreational activities with the area’s public boat launch and camp sites, while keeping the grocery store and gas station on the land in business.
“Protecting and managing this area is in alignment with our underlying goals and principles,” said Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray.
According to the letter, the proposed lease would help secure resources and business opportunities for current and future generations of the Thomas Little Shell and Little Shell tribes. A potential agreement would also help land conservation efforts that benefit both the environment and tribe members.
Additionally, the lease would help the Tribe continue the relationship between the Hell Creek Recreation Area (HCRA), the communities in Jordan and Garfield and users of the site, according to the release.
“The [HRCA] is an important thread in the social fabric of much of Montana, and we appreciate the opportunity to play a role in continuing its protection and operation,” said Chairman Gray.
HCRA, which consists of roughly 337 acres in Garfield County along the southern edge of Fort Peck Reservoir.
The letter was sent to the Real Estate Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, Nebraska, which manages leasing out the HRCA on behalf of the federal government.
If approved, the Tribe would begin leasing the HRCA starting on May 1, 2021, one day after the lease for the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board expires on April 30.