LINCOLN- The annual Fireman’s Ball for the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue is coming up in March and they’re asking for donations for their silent auction.
LVFR says that if you have anything to donate for their silent auction to let them know.
They also said they appreciate the support they’ve been given in the past adding “hope to see you at the Ball!”
According to the LVFR the ball will have dinner, live music, dancing, 50/50, a hood and ladder gun raffle, and live and silent auctions.
The ball will be March 21 at the Lincoln Community Hall with doors opening at 4:30 pm with dinner at 5:00 pm.
Music will be provided by Shakedown Country at 7:00 pm.
Tickets are $10 for a single ticket, $20 for couples and $25 for immediate family.
For more information, you can call Zach at 406-465-7691.