GREAT FALLS- For the last four years, one organization in Great Falls has put together a map of the best-decorated houses in town and this year they’re celebrating their fifth anniversary.
Great Falls Early Education Associations’ yearly Candy Cane Lane starts next Friday, December 20 and they’re inviting people to come grab a map, have some free hot cocoa, see Santa and more at Jaycee Park.
A map will be given out to anyone who shows up at Jaycee Park of all the participating houses in Great Falls so families and friends can go around to the displays light seeing.
Candy Cane Lane is always free, however, according to the event’s page, the GF Early Education Association is taking monetary donations to help them provide education for local child care providers and provide resources for early education.
For more information, you can visit the Candy Cane Lane event on Facebook here.