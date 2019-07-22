GREAT FALLS - Raising temperatures means more and more people will be visiting the different locations in Great Falls to cool off this summer.
One lifeguard spoke with us about his experiences telling us how most of the time asking people not to run by the pool is the most common thing he will do.
But not running isn't the only way to stay safe he explains "making sure we don't have any heat exhaustion, stay hydrated. Um, I would make sure you drink enough water put on sunscreen and then the pool is also a good way to stay cool. " Ben Houtari, Lifeguard.
Other options for staying cool can be simply staying inside to just finding a shady spot to take a breather.