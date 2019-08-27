GREAT FALLS – After two pools had to close up early due to a shortage in lifeguards the attention now swings to next summer, and what will the city be doing to help prevent this shortage from continuing.

“The advantage of having more lifeguards is we can keep all of our facilities open. You know the lifeguards that we do have at the end of the season they have absolutely stepped up to the plate, all of them are getting a lot of hours right now, I greatly appreciate everything they've done they have just been fantastic,” said Aquatic Supervisor for the City of Great Falls, Marian Permann.

For the Electric City Water Park alone 14 guards are needed for the summer to keep the park up and running.

Permann told us that keeping the water park running was a priority for the city this year, but if the shortage were to get worse they would consider closing the park until they have enough lifeguards to fill all the positions, making sure safety is the number one concern.

“It’s going to be us going out doing a lot of leg work and footwork trying to get kids engaged in wanting to be a lifeguard ugh, you know because that can lead to so many other things in life. Employers look at kids that have done the lifeguarding course and they're kind of they get one step above because you’re not just doing some mundane job you're doing something that could save a person’s life,” said Permann.

If you do go through the training and work for the city throughout the whole summer, you can be paid back the cost of training, essentially getting your lifeguard certification for free.