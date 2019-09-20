GREAT FALLS- Special Chronic Wasting Disease hunt B licenses will go on sale starting September 23.
Fish, Wildlife and Park’s website says licenses will be available starting September 23 at 10:00 a.m. in Chester at Hi-Line Hardware; in Conrad at the Mountain View Coop; Fort Benton at Lehmans True Value; in Shelby at Shelby Paint and Hardware; and in Great Falls at the FWP Region 4 Headquarters. If you cannot make it out to one of those locations any remaining licenses will be available on FWP’s website.
The licenses are for a hunt south of Chester this fall that is targeting a chronic wasting disease (CWD) zone to determine the frequency of the disease in the area and will be valid starting October 26 through December 1.
All other deer licenses that are valid in hunting district 400 will be valid in the special hunt area as well.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks are selling 50 mule deer either-sex B licenses and 300 mule deer antlerless B licenses to be used in the CWD zone.
After a quota of 25 mule deer buck samples are collected all CWD B licenses will become valid for antlerless mule deer only, and when a quota of 120 antlerless mule deer samples are collected, all the CWD B licenses will be no longer valid.
All deer harvested in the hunt area must be sampled within three days of harvest regardless of license type at the Moffat Bridge CWD check station that will be 18 miles south of Chester on the Moffat Road.
During the season the Moffat Bridge CWD hunt check station will be open every day from 10:00 a.m. to one hour after the sun sets and hunters are only required to stop by the station if they harvested an animal.
If you quarter or bone out your deer FWP says to bring the head for sampling.
The exact location of the kill is required and animals will be tagged with unique identification numbers that will allow hunters to look up the results of the CWD testing.
Any deer hunted outside of the CWD hunt area but within HDs 400 and 401 does not have to be turned in for testing.
Results of the CWD test will be available 10-14 days after submitting it and if the test comes back positive for CWD hunters can receive a replacement 2019 license.
