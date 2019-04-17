LGBTQ Center hosting Pride of Noir, All inclusive prom

Prom is a night you hope to never forget. But for teens who are LGBTQ it can be a difficult night trying to be you. That's why the Great Falls LGBTQ Center is hosting the first ever all inclusive prom night called Pride of Noir.
The great thing is this has been put together by teens for teens. Anyone who is 13-19 years old and is part of the LGBTQ community or an ally is invited to come to the free noir-themed event.
There will be decorations, a DJ, donated food and drinks, and plenty of dancing. The center says having this first ever inclusive prom is huge to the LGBTQ community.
“Prom is a really important social event for young people. They wanted to make sure the people in our community felt comfortable taking who they wanted to prom. Perhaps it's a same sex partner, being able to wear what they want if you're transgender or non- binary it might be really intimidating to wear what you want to prom,” said Jasmine Taylor.
If you want to come to the event it is at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art on April 27th from 6:30 to 9:30.