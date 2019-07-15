We now know the name of the man killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in Judith Basin County.
He is 68-year-old Glenn Gauer of Lewistown.
According Montana Highway Patrol, a Chevy Camero was driving down Highway 87 just before 7:00pm Sunday, when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
Two people in the other vehicle were injured, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
The crash is still under investigation.
Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Raynesford Fire, Judith Basin Sheriff, Belt Fire and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.