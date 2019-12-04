LEWISTOWN- Two events are being held by the Lewistown Boys and Girls Club coming up.
The first event is their Nite with the Claus’.
The Nite with the Claus’ is Friday, December 6 starting at 6:00 pm at the Boys and Girls Club of Lewistown, 134 Park St, Lewistown, Montana 59457.
Admission for the event is a new teddy bear, and once inside there will be photos with Santa, cookies, free activities for kids and a sneak peek at the Festival trees.
The second event is the Festival of Trees which will be the day after on Saturday, December 7.
The event will be at the Fergus County Fairgrounds and Central Montana Fair, 1000 Hwy 191, Lewistown, Montana 59457 starting at 5:00 pm.
A live and silent auction for Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday items will be held at the event, food and entertainment will be provided.
The silent auction and pasta bar starts at 5:00 pm, with the live auction starting at about 7:15 pm.
If you bring a roll of duct tape with your name written along the inside to the Boys and Girls Club or to the festival event, you will be entered in a drawing at the festival for a chance to win $500 cash.
Tickets for the event are $15 each or two for $25, you can call 406-535-2257 to purchase tickets.