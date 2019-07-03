Many across the Treasure State are preparing for Fourth of July festivities Thursday, and to celebrate, a museum in the Electric City is launching a brand new showcase.
The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center's new exhibit is one that's five years in the making, featuring historical weapons like pistols and rifles used throughout Lewis and Clark's expedition roughly 200 years ago.
Volunteers spent hours bringing the replicas to life, to give visitors a first-hand look at the common weapons of the time. While some were used to impress local tribes and self-defense, many were primarily used for hunting.
"They ate tremendous amounts of meat as they travelled… and that was largely wild game,” said Director Dave Cunningham. “So everyday, they were basically trying to kill wild game throughout much of the expedition to feed themselves."
The Center will kick off the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning, and there will also be live historical gun demonstrations throughout the day, if you'd like to see them in action.
Historical experts will also be at the Center to talk about the weapons, and free food is available throughout the event, including hot dogs and ice cream.
The museum will also feature a fluffy visitor, Buddy the Newfoundland dog, to emulate the canine that traveled in the expedition.
You can find the specific schedule below
- Ribbon Cutting – 9:00 AM
- Swivel Gun Demonstration – 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.
- Free Hot Dogs, Soda & Ice Cream – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- Air Gun Presentation – 3:00 PM
- Expedition Weapons Presentation – 4:00 PM