HELENA – Lewis and Clark County has announced road maintenance work on Williams Street for Monday, July 29.
The project runs from Highway 12 past Fort Harrison, and is expected to last two days, according to County officials. Flaggers and pilot cars will move traffic through the area, and travelers can expect some delays as they drive through.
If you work at or plan to visit Fort Harrison National Guard, you’re encouraged to drive through Country Club Avenue on Monday. Heading there on Tuesday? Then you can drive on Country Club and the main gate before 9:00 AM, the north gate between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM and the main gate after 1:00 PM.
For anyone visiting the Fort Harrison VA Hospital, you can use Country Club Avenue on Monday, and Williams Street off Highway 12 on Tuesday. County officials said they plan to work with emergency crews to provide quick access in and out of the VA hospital.