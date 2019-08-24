Lewis and Clark Elementary gets ready for the new school year

GREAT FALLS - Volunteers from New City Church have been helping in classrooms, bulletin boards and more for the past nine years.
This year all eyes were focused on Lewis and Clark Elementary to give the teachers’ lounge a complete makeover.
This included new furniture, paint and even a coffee maker, giving this lounge everything it needs to be ready for the first day of school.
“We are so thankful for New City Church to be our community partner they've been our partner for probably the last nine, ten years um before I was on staff as principle. um they do so many amazing things for our students, our families, our teachers, we just really couldn’t do it without them,” said Lewis and Clark Elementary Principle, Jackie Mainwaring
After the lounge was finished up volunteers turned their attentions to the playground, painting on new games and activities for the students to enjoy.
This included fun new games like a pickleball court and much more for everyone to enjoy.