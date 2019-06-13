HELENA – Multiple agencies across Lewis and Clark County are coming together in a work group to tackle potential flooding in the Augusta area.
The Lewis and Clark Conservation District and other groups plan on reaching out to landowners to find solutions for current and future flood damage.
The Conservation District said it wants to help people on stream projects in the short-term, but that they’re also looking at long-term solutions.
The agencies involved want to minimize the impacts of floods as they work to figure out how people can live with the stream, according to a release from the County.
“We really want to make sure we are maximizing time, resources and expertise by coordinating with each other,” said Chris Evans, the administrator for the Lewis and Clark Conservation District.
Other departments taking part in coordination efforts include the State Departments of Natural Resource and Conservation, Department of Transportation, Environmental Quality and Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
As the work group comes together, the Conservation District said it will look at their options for funding.
“All of these entities have things to bring to the table, and the goal of working together is the potential to get more bang for our buck and not duplicate efforts,” said Evans.
One such option is a grant from the DNRC for studies on the flooding outlook and possible solutions for Elk Creek, and potentially Smith and Ford Creek.