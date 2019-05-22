HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services is looking for volunteers to help with moving and housing animals during emergencies.
According to the agency, livestock and pet owners often need assistance in moving, rounding up and housing their animals from danger during events like flooding and wildfires.
“Additionally, people place themselves in danger, choosing not to evacuate because shelter don’t take pets,” wrote LCCDES in an email. “It is important to help neighbors in need during incidents by volunteering to assist.”
If you’d like to volunteer, you’ll need to provide the following information:
- The address animals can be brought to.
- The type of animals that can be housed
- How many animals can be housed
- Whether or not you can help in gathering or moving livestock.
You can reach out to LCCDES Coordinator’s Office at (406) 447-8285 for more information.