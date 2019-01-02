Lewis and Clark County consolidates Sheriff and Coroners Offices

There are a few changes made to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office now that the New Year has started. The county commission voted to consolidate the Coroner’s office with the Sheriffs last year and now that it is the New Year that change is in effect.
Sheriff Leo Dutton says he is taking over an administrative role in regards to the being the coroner. Which means he will be more behind the scenes, while the folks who originally worked at the coroner’s office will still be the faces in the field.
“So when my term started that office and those people would have went away but I all of those people. The current coroner is now the lead deputy coroner,” said Dutton
Sheriff Dutton said he plans to bring a few more people on to help out so the Sheriff coroner’s office doesn’t get overworked and burnt out.
He also said the people shouldn’t see any drop in service, as a matter of fact because it's all under one roof he believes there will be some improvements, stating there is one less organization to get involved with death investigations.
The Lewis and Clark county sheriff’s office joins 41 counties in the state that have their Coroner and sheriff’s office under one roof.