WOLF POINT- Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook saying a level three sexual offender, classified as a violent offender, was tracked down to a house in Wolf Point and taken into custody Wednesday.
According to the post, Frank Agedious Gunshows was wanted for failing to register as a sexual offender after he was originally sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse of a 10-year-old on the Crow Indian Reservation in 2001.
On January 9 the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office was notified that there was a federal warrant for Gunshows who was suspected to be in Roosevelt County.
Less than a week later, on January 15, a Roosevelt County deputy tracked Gunshows down to a house on the south side of Wolf Point and took him into custody without an incident.
Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office says Gunshows is currently in the Roosevelt County jail and is awaiting transport to a federal facility.