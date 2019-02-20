Firefighter Jason Baker of Great Falls died early Wednesday morning, after a long battle with lung cancer.
According to the Montana State Council of Professional Fire Fighters, Baker's cancer was a result of firefighting.
They said, “Brother Baker's legacy of sheer determination and selfless devotion to his local, the IAFF, his brothers and sisters, and most of all his family, will be sorely missed.”
Baker's death comes just one week after Senate Bill 160 passed through the Senate 35-15. SB 160 would provide worker's compensation for presumptive diseases of firefighters.
That bill is now making its way through the House. It's one that Baker spent several years fighting for.
Governor Steve Bullock released the following statement after learning of Baker's passing:
"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Jason Baker. My thoughts are with his wife, his family and his colleagues.
Jason and other firefighters across Montana put their lives in danger each and every day. We must in return give the respect and appreciation they and their families deserve. For every firefighter of today and who will one day be called to service, let's get the Montana Firefighter Health and Safety Bill to my desk for signature. We are all Baker's Warriors."
Jason leaves behind his wife Jill, and two children.