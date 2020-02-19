'Leadership Great Falls' fights for hunger and homelessness in the community
Michael P. Whetston

GREAT FALLS- 'Leadership Great Falls' is teaming with St. Vincent de Paul and 'Alliance For Youth' to battle hunger, serve the homeless, and help disadvantaged youth in the Electric City. 

Sean McGuire, a class representative, says that he is seeing the impact the LGF has on some members.

"I see a lot more confidence in other members when we meet up with our educational session and for our meeting planning session,” McGuire said. “I see a lot more united sense of purpose and I see a lot more friendly.”

To celebrate their 40th year, LGF is looking to raise a total of $40,000. 

Half of that will go to St. Vincent de Paul to feed the hungry and the other half will go to the 'Alliance For Youth' for a new drop-off center for the homeless. 

For more details on the upcoming events held by the LGF, you can follow them on Facebook at 'Leadership Great Falls'.

