GREAT FALLS - The Veteran’s Memorial in Great Falls is a place of honor and respect.
These veterans know that better than anyone, as they got together this weekend to bring in more name tiles to line the wall of those who gave their lives for our freedom today.
“These are brothers in arms, and were proud to do it and be involved with it and its a very honorable thing to do,” said Marine Corp. Veteran Ed Olson.
There are already so many names on the walls of the memorial here in Great Falls and over the course of this weekend 85 more will be put on in honor of those who served our country.
This is just one way veterans are honoring the fallen this weekend.
On Memorial Day there will be a presentation given at the memorial where the flags are brought to half staff then full.