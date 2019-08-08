HELENA - Officials are working on identifying human remains that were found just yesterday near the Continental Divide West of Helena.
Forest Service Law Enforcement found a skull in Minnehaha Gulch Wednesday morning. Officials also found more human remains when they went to search the area.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the remains were sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for examination.
As of the writing of this article, LCCSO said it do not have an approximate age or gender for the remains, and that the sheriff’s office will be consulting with the University of Montana’s anthropology department.
An investigation into the remains is ongoing.