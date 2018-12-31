Law enforcement ramping up for New Year celebrations

While many are preparing for New Year festivites, Montana Law Enforcement are taking to the streets as well to make sure you are bringing in the New Year safely.
Cascade County Sheriff's Captain Scott Van Dyken said, for the New Year no deputy is allowed to take vacation or leave because of the high volume of calls they receive. He said they will have more deputies on the streets and around local bars. The Montana Highway Patrol will also be ramping up on the highways for DUI check points and a word to the wise: just dont drive.
"Call for a ride in this day in time there is uber, theres taxis, theres friends and everybody has a cell phone just be safe have fun, think before you do anything and and call for a ride."
He added while having the extra law enforcement on duty is an extra cost to the office, its worth it to keep the community safe.