The city removed the boil order Tuesday morning after testing water wells in town multiple times.
As for the ice jam flood, you can see in these photos how the ice has begun to melt and breakaway.
The decreased amount of ice is allowing water levels to go down and returning the spring creek flow to normal.
However, the city is still on their toes as the mayor of Choteau explains.
“We're going to remain under the emergency declaration for the foreseeable future until our wastewater system gets back to normal our sewer lines through part of our town are still extremely surcharged,” said Chris Hindoien, Mayor of Choteau.
While the city is still under the declaration Mayor Hindoien says the city will still be open for business for anyone to come and visit.