GREAT FALLS – August means one more month before summer vacation says goodbye and with that families are planning their last-minute vacations.
But will leaving in a rush mean not taking the necessary steps to make sure your homes, as well as your belongings, are safe.
Some of the easiest steps you can do is making sure your lights are off except maybe one or two.
This will give the appearance that someone is still home detouring any possible thieves.
Other options are always making sure electronics are unplugged with the stove turned off, this helps prevent possible fires.
Checking behind bushes and other covered areas around your home is also advised because these can provide possible thieves a spot to hide out of sight and out of mind.
If you are interested in the article from travelers the official link can be followed right here.