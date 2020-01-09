GREAT FALLS- An official received evidence from a confidential source describing a man staying at a Great Falls motel that had large amounts of methamphetamine in his possession.
Court documents say the man was identified as Tom A Roach using the motel’s registry. his car’s registration.
After a search warrant was obtained, the officer affidavit says a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine was seized from Roache’s motel room along with numerous drug paraphernalia items.
Court documents note that Roach has citations for convictions in Yellowstone County, Gallatin County and Portland, Oregon. Roach also admitted that he has been trafficking illegal drugs into Great Falls on several occasions.
Tom A Roach has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.