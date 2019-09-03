Governor Steve Bullock met with Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Galen Hollenbaugh to present the 2019 Labor Day report to the state of Montana.
The Labor Day Report is presented each year and details the treasure state's economic performance.
Measuring key indicators that are specifically important to Montana workers like employment and income growth, regional insights, workforce training, and development.
Some of the statistics are as follows:
As of this July, Montana has added over 5,000 jobs.
Personal income has also grown over the last year, adding $2.3 billion.
The treasure state continues to be a national leader for entrepreneurs, with the highest rate of business ownership among households in the nation.
Commissioner Hollenbaugh says he's pleased with the state's economic growth.