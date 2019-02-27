GREAT FALLS - The Emilie Center and L.O.V.E are teaming up to help homeless and foster children around Great Falls.
One Saturday a month, anyone can come into the Emilie Center with a L.O.V.E voucher and pick out items they need for free.
Right now they’re at the very beginning stages of the whole process, which means they need your help when it comes to donations for kids and teens items.
Teens: Boots, gloves, hats, socks, clothes, backpacks, underwear school supplies, toiletries, coats
Kids: Backpacks, coats, gloves, toys, blankets, sock, pj’s, underwear, books
Toddler: blankets, books, toys, pj’s, pull-ups, socks, underwear, shoes
Infant: diapers, blankets, pjs, socks, coats, toys
Other: diapers size 5 & 6, tampons, men’s gloves
The inspiration behind the partnership came when L.O.V.E wanted to collect items to help homeless and foster kids and teens, but didn’t have anywhere to store them.
So instead, they decided to partner with the Emilie Center the second Saturday of every month to allow homeless and foster kids a chance to shop for items THEY want.
“I think that it would just be nice for the kids in our community to have the stuff that they need. We want our teenagers to be able to not have to worry about having toiletries or have our kids be able to come in and pick out a toy that they like,” explains Kat Whitish, Co-Founder of L.O.V.E.
They haven’t had their first Saturday event yet because they are still trying to stock up on items.
They'll start their one Saturday a month event in March.
If you’d like to donate, you can either stop by the Emilie Center or visit LoveMontana.org.
Looking forward, L.O.V.E and the Emilie Center are eager to see where their partnership goes and looking for more opportunities to help the Great Falls community.