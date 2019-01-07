L&C sheriff gets new position minus the pay

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has had to add coroner to his resume after the county voted to consolidate the position into one.
But today we're learning - that additional work doesn't come with a pay raise.
For Sheriff Dutton, he said it's about protecting and serving the community in any way possible and its not about the money. We spoke with Dutton and County Commissioner Jim McCormick this afternoon to find how this impacts the job and the county.
The consolidation also comes with cuts for some others. Bryan Backeberg becomes the deputy coroner after running the office for over 2 years.
Eventually the county wants to build a whole new law and justice center that will house both the sheriffs and the coroners office. The county also has several deputies that are coroners but Sheriff Dutton said they cannot act as both on a scene. Dutton said the roles can interfere with a investigation because sheriff deputies and sheriff coroners have different roles
Dutton also told us there is a big positive to this consolidation. He expects response times to be much quicker and easier access to more resources.
Meaning with more coroners on the books, the more efficient their office can be during an emergency.