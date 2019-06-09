The smell of battle was in the air as the shire of Stan Wyrm, otherwise known as the SCA, readied for battle for their upcoming gathering this July.
The Liaison for all Newcomers Lady Saffeea welcomed us into their training today to learn what it is like in the shire.
“You have people doing personas from all over Europe and as you can see Turkey in my case the idea is that you reenact to the best of your ability,” said Newcomers Liaison Lady Saffea.
The group has warriors from several generations from their most experienced knights to the new recruits who are now able to dawn their first suit of armor.
However the number one rule that everyone plays by, is safety.
“One of the most interesting things about the way we fight is that it’s up to you to decide was that good or was that not it’s completely based on the honor system,” said SCA Knight Sir Auddi Aptem
The swords are marked to show flat and sharp ends demonstrating that not every blow can be the kill shot.
A martial is also kept in the ring to act like a referee to keep the combatants safe and to help justify any dispute on a hit.
“We're kind of unique in that way in that everything we do is not a points system it’s not a I hit you it’s a what did you think of that shot wasn’t, you need to hit a little harder, ok and then you just keep going,” said Sir Aptem
Not only are the fights intense but you can also step out of the ring and learn all about crafting and creating items from these distant eras in time.
If you want to grab a sword and head into battle don’t worry the Shire has you covered.
“We have a full set of loaner armor people are more than welcome to come and give it a shot we're at lions park every Tuesday and Thursday” said Lady Saffea.
What surprised us the most was the first lesson for beginners, learning just how hard you can safely hit your opponent.