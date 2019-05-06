Kittens left to die in trash beside road in Conrad KFBB MMJ/Reporter Nicholas Berger May 6, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again Five kittens were left to die in a trash bag on the side of a road in downtown Conrad over the weekend.Police Chief Chris Shermer says a family reported the find around 3 pm on Sunday after pulling over to investigate a suspicious bag on the side of the road.After the call came in, Chief Shermer says he asked the family to meet him at the pound so they could evaluate the kittens and make sure they were well-nourished and medicated.While the kittens were in good health, Chief Shermer says if they were left there for a few more hours, they might not have made it.“Our big concern was, i think last night it was in the 20 or 30s, and these cats would have not survived last night,” explains Shermer.Cheif Shermer posted about the incident on social media, causing outrage and sympathy from across the state.In less than 24 hours, Chary Majerus heard about the kittens on the radio and didn't hesitate to call. “I called the phone number and it turned out to be our new Chief of Police, and we stopped in and looked at them and I said, I’ll take them all,” laughs Majerus.Since Majerus and her husband live on a farm, the kittens will be raised with plenty of space to run, play and keep the field mice away.They currently have a mother cat living with them and are hoping she takes the new kittens under her wing.The kittens will be kept in a dog house with plenty of food and water until they grow a little bigger. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Kitten Cheif Shermer Zoology Majerus Cat Chris Shermer Field Mouse Phone Number Dog House Find Recommended for you Local Weather Currently in Great Falls 58°F Fair 58°F / 34°F 3 PM 59°F 4 PM 59°F 5 PM 59°F 6 PM 58°F 7 PM 56°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNASA image shows Montana as seen from the International Space StationReal-life castle with "drawbridge" for sale in DarbyPedestrian hit, killed on I-90 in BelgradeWildlife Biologist says there's an osprey 'soap opera' in MissoulaName released of man who died in single-vehicle wreck in BelgradeBeloved Montana baker fighting cancer, fundraiser saysMan arrested for DUI after wreck in Missoula on Friday afternoonSuspect in custody after "incident" at Eastgate Center in MissoulaName released of man found dead on Brooks Street in MissoulaMontana man gets 18 years for 'horrific' sexual exploitation Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Manage your lists © Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Missoula Breaking News Great Falls-Helena Breaking News Bozeman-Butte Breaking News Weather Alert Missoula/Kalispell Top Stories Great Falls /Helena Top Stories Bozeman/Butte Top Stories Wake Up Montana