Five kittens were left to die in a trash bag on the side of a road in downtown Conrad over the weekend.

Police Chief Chris Shermer says a family reported the find around 3 pm on Sunday after pulling over to investigate a suspicious bag on the side of the road.

After the call came in, Chief Shermer says he asked the family to meet him at the pound so they could evaluate the kittens and make sure they were well-nourished and medicated.

While the kittens were in good health, Chief Shermer says if they were left there for a few more hours, they might not have made it.

“Our big concern was, i think last night it was in the 20 or 30s, and these cats would have not survived last night,” explains Shermer.

Cheif Shermer posted about the incident on social media, causing outrage and sympathy from across the state.

In less than 24 hours, Chary Majerus heard about the kittens on the radio and didn't hesitate to call.

“I called the phone number and it turned out to be our new Chief of Police, and we stopped in and looked at them and I said, I’ll take them all,” laughs Majerus.

Since Majerus and her husband live on a farm, the kittens will be raised with plenty of space to run, play and keep the field mice away.

They currently have a mother cat living with them and are hoping she takes the new kittens under her wing.

The kittens will be kept in a dog house with plenty of food and water until they grow a little bigger.