Kimberly Loring-Heavy Runner meets with Senate Committee on Indian Affairs about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

It's a case Montana has been following for 18 months, and now the nation is getting to know more about the disappearance of Ashley Loring-Heavy Runner.
This afternoon Ashley’s sister Kimberly sat in front of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs committee, detailing her sisters case, hoping lawmakers in D.C. can help her, and many others who continue to search for missing and murdered indigenous women.
In a matter of about 3 hours, the senate committee for Indian affairs walked away understanding 3 problems.
“Poor coordination, limited data, and insufficient resources are slowing progress in all aspects of improving tribal public safety,” said Senator Tom Udall (D) New Mexico.
According to the committee these problems all stem from a lack of communication between the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Office of Investigative and Forensic Sciences.
They say problem starts the second the report is made. Stating it's impossible to tell if someone is missing because they are lost in the woods, versus being kidnapped.
“When someone reports someone missing regardless of what the circumstances are, until there is a crime there is a lag. We have to be immediate in the response,” said Charles Addington, Deputy Associate Director with the BIA.
Even immediacy wouldn’t fix all problems. Committee members pointed out from an FBI stand point the workload is extremely over bearing for agents near native lands.
“Your FBI agents are working over a 100 hours a week 24/7. Do you think that is fair to the agents? Do you think it's fair to the cases that go unattended because they are overworked?” asked Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D) North Dakota.
“Ma'am almost all of our agents are overworked right now,” said Robert Johnson, FBI.
But for the families who are dealing with these losses and are without closure. Like the Loring-Heavy Runner family they just ask for change.
“I would ask of your to please look into the law enforcement, look into the BIA and all the other law enforcements that deal with missing and murdered indigenous women because they are doing something wrong,” said Kimberly Loring-Heavy Runner
The next step, more meetings like this one. The committee wants to bring in tribal law partners as well, to have a better idea of how to approach the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic.