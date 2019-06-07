GREAT FALLS - Wadsworth pond will be open to the public Saturday for fishing as part of the annual Kids Fishing Day event.
To help with this event, Malmstrom Air Force Base sent down the red horse squadron to set up tents for the interactive fishing stations for the kids to enjoy.
Bruce Auchly, the information officer with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' told KFBB what families can expect from this year’s event.
“They'll see, hear or take part in fly tying, some fish identification and ethics, knot tying how you tie a fishing line on to a hook and casting,” said Auchly.
The fishing day kicks off Saturday morning at 9:00 AM. There will be prizes for kids at the event like tackle boxes and fishing poles.
FWP is expecting up to a thousand participants this year, based on the success of years past and parents, don't worry; this event is for you as well because fishing is free for anyone attending.