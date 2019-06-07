Tomorrow Wadsworth pond will be open to the public for fishing as part of the annual kids fishing day event.
To help with this event Malstram air force base sent down the red horse squadron to set up tents for the interactive fishing stations for the kids to enjoy.
Fish wild life and parks information’s office Bruce Achuly told us what families can expect from this year’s event.
“They'll see, hear or take part in fly tying, some fish identification and ethics, knot tying how you tie a fishing line on to a hook and casting.” Said Fish and Wild Life Information’s Officer Bruch Achuly
The fishing day kicks off tomorrow morning at nine. There will be prizes for kids at the event like tackle boxes and fishing poles.
F-w-p is expecting up to a thousand participants this year, based on the success of years past and parents, don't worry; this event is for you as well because fishing is free for anyone attending.