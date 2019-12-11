You've probably noticed we've been doing things a bit differently over the past 24 hours.
That's because KFBB has been hit by a cyber attack.
No data has been taken from us.
But we've been locked out of the systems that help us do our jobs for you.
We're working with a cybersecurity firm to restore access.
But we have no idea how long this process will take.
In the meantime, KFBB has gone ‘old school.’
You may notice we're using paper scripts and there are limited graphics.
We’re also pulling all of our resources from across the state to get you, your local news.
Our ace team of engineers and production staff have figured out workarounds, just so we can show video.
It's our privilege to report, to you, the news every night.
We are less comfortable when the news report is about us.
We want you to know how much we appreciate your patience.