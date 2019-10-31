GREAT FALLS- A relatively new business to the Great Falls area known as, ‘KellerGeist’, is taking steps to make their business green by getting rid of plastic straws and cups.
Instead, they're using straws and cups made of a plant based material with sugar as the main ingredient.
In addition to this, they're also giving folks the option between a paper cup or a plant-based cup.
The idea started when Ryan’s Cash and Carry closed, forcing the KellerGeist to find a new supplier for their utensils.
Thankfully, the decision to make the switch wasn't hard at all.
“We are an environmentally conscience company, we are environmentally conscience people. We believe in sustainability, in energy, resources,” explains Matthias Schalper, Owner and GM of KellerGeist.
Schalper also says he's doing experiments of his own with the biodegradable cups by throwing them in his compost bin at home to make sure they really are earth friendly.
While there are some mixed reactions over the new initiative, most of the customers love the idea.