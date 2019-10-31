Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 4000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 6 INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS OVER KINGS HILL PASS, AND ALONG PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 87 FROM AROUND GREAT FALLS TO LEWISTOWN. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A TRACE TO 1 INCH OF NEW SNOW IS POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 4000 FEET INCLUDING THE GREAT FALLS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&