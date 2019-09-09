GREAT FALLS - Great falls tourism is hoping to bring in a new event next year to bring more people to town.
So far there have been several ideas submitted but there has not been a final decision made.
The main requirements are that the event could be annual and the person who pitches the idea is willing to do the work needed to make the event happen.
“Great Falls is home to some amazing signature events like PRCA Circuit Finals, Rodeo, Lewis and Cark Festival, Western Art Week which happens in March and they’re all amazing and wonderful events that bring non-residents into our community to spend the night, we want to see more of that,” said Rebecca Engum, Executive Director, Great Falls Montana Tourism.
The money from this event grant is separate from the state of Montana Tourism Grant.
This new one focusing specifically on creating new events for the area while the other focuses on a broader range of tourism aspects.
If you are interested in submitting your multi-day event idea you can follow the official link right here.